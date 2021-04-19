Destin family says Pitbull is responsible for saving their son’s life

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Destin family is calling their Pitbull an unexpected savior for their 3-year-old son after he experienced an accidental fall while playing outside.

Caiden Nicholson was rushed to ER. Doctors finding cancerous tumors which may have never been detected if it wasn’t for the family dog Champ.

WKRG spoke to the Nicholson family and has an update on Caiden’s condition and how their dog champ could be responsible for saving his life.

It was like any other day for the Nicholson’s, enjoying quality time with family and Caiden playing with his favorite dogs.

His grandmother Carla Marler says, “He wanted to go outside and play in the dirt with his trucks as usual and they were running and I left for a few minutes and came back and was on the ground in pain.

Carla asked him what happened…

Caiden saying Champ ran by and knocked him down, which is something that he normally pops back up from.

However, this time was different.

Carla tells WKRG, “He was starting to get a little pale looking and lethargic and you just know kind of just wanting to lay down on me.”

That’s when they rushed Caiden to the er. Doctors finding something the family never could imagine.

Grandfather Gregory Marler says, “He had a cat scan and realized he had a tumor on his kidney.”

After more testing doctors found out he had Neuroblastoma Adrenaline Gland Cancer, with a tumor the size of an eggplant.

“A kidney, an adrenaline gland, five lymphoid, and a tumor were all taken out. It was all meshed together,” Carla tells WKRG.

Caiden is currently on his fourth round of treatment. Doctors estimate it will take about years’ worth of time with chemotherapy and other surgeries…

Adding if champ wouldn’t have helped them find the tumor when they did it could have been much worse.

Greg says, “Caiden is our ‘rainbow warrior baby’ and they named him Champ and obviously it’s an appropriate name. It’s been a miracle and a blessing because if this didn’t happen, we would have never known.”

Right now, they have only been able to get updates through text and FaceTime but know Caiden will remain the warrior they know and love.

Olivia Nicholson says, “He’s just a little ball of energy and he’s young. He has a lot of life left in him.”

Brianna Marler adds, “It’s hard to not have him there because we are used to seeing him every day and its been difficult.”

Caiden’s uncle Matthew Sweetser says, “We are just keeping in touch and keeping our prayers and hoping everything comes through the way we want it.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe that has raised over $3,700 and for more information on how to help, click here.