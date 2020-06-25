Destin debuts new Turtle Water Tower

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Water Users (DWU) turned the valve this week on the fifth and newest water tower for the town.

The turtle tower on Forest Street stands 169 feet in the air and holds 750,000 gallons of water.

DWU hopes the new installment will be able to take on more water from the inland wellfield and reduces the demand on coastal wells.





Artist Eric Henn painted the unique coastal mural consisting of local sea life.

“Since the Tower is located in the heart of Old Destin, we wanted to paint something that paid tribute to the heritage of our community.” DWU general manager Lockwood Wernet

Henn began working on the mural on February 17, 2020. The creation features a sea turtle, dolphin, and various species of fish, scenes from the ocean floor, and a coral reef.

“We are honored to bring this project to life. As it aligns with our mission statement, we live and work in a little piece of paradise, DWU is dedicated to doing our part to keep it that way and continuing to ensure the future water supply for our members.” DWU president Tom Weidenhamer

The new tower also provided storage, improves the operation of the distribution system, and provides enhanced firefighting protection for those service members in the area.

