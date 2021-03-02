Destin Commons hosting Mac & Cheese fest for Boys & Girls Club

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Grab your stretchy pants for this weekend in Destin. The Destin Commons shopping center is hosting a Mac & Cheese Festival Sunday March 7.

The event will be from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm and tickets range from $15-$45. Proceeds from the event will help support The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite macaroni dish. Winning categories include Judge’s Choice Award, People’s Choice Award, and Kid’s Choice Award.

For the first time, Very Important Cheese (V.I.C) tickets will be available, including an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating.

For more information and a link to buy tickets, click here.