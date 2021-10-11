Destin city councilperson horse-kicks investigator while being taken into custody

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Destin City councilperson is accused of “horse-kicking” a state investigator who was executing a search warrant at her house on Friday. Oct. 8.

Investigators from the Office of the State Attorney and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Prebble Quinn Ramswell’s home as part of an ongoing investigation into Ramswell’s handling of communication about public business.

A complaint from Point Mezzanine LLC alleged that Prebble Ramswell was conducting public business on her personal cell phone. The complaint also alleged that Prebble Ramswell did not disclose those communications after Point Mezzanine made public records requests to the City of Destin.

Florida sunshine laws mandate that public officials make those kinds of communications available.

Anthony Ramswell answered the door to investigators, but he refused to let them into the home, according to the arrest report. When investigators had to force their way past Anthony Ramswell, who tried to physically block the door, they detained Anthony Ramswell in the foyer and handcuffed him.

Prebble Ramswell was in the backyard when Investigators arrived. According to the arrest report, she agreed to come inside when asked. Investigators tried to keep her by the back door, but Prebble Ramswell went to the foyer to join her husband. This is when Investigators say in their report that Prebble Ramswell’s behavior became increasingly confrontational, even though an investigator advised her that she might be detained for officer safety.

The arrest report says that because Prebble Ramswell refused orders and “was extremely belligerent,” an investigator tried to detain her. The report says she physically resisted.

The report says it took three Investigators to restrain Prebble Ramswell and handcuff her. A fourth Investigator was standing behind her. That’s when Prebble Ramswell used her right leg and foot to kick the fourth Investigator in his “lower back and rear end,” according to the report.

According to the report, the incident was captured on a Sheriff’s Deputy’s body camera.

Read the arrest report below:

The state attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant on Oct. 11 for Ramswell for a violation of Chapter 838.022, Florida Statutes, Official Misconduct, punishable as a third-degree felony, and Chapter 119.07, Florida Statutes, Inspection of Records, punishable as a first-degree misdemeanor.

The city of Destin told WKRG News 5 that as of Monday, Oct. 11, it does not have a special meeting scheduled regarding this matter. The status of Councilwoman Ramswell’s position on the Destin City Council has not changed.