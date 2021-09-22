Destin Beach Safety confirms red tide outbreak in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla (WKRG) — Destin Beach Safety confirms to WKRG News 5 that red tide is present in Destin.

The division chief says the algae bloom has not killed any fish and it is not bad at the moment.

“Some people can tolerate it. Some walk off beach.” Joe D’Agostino, Destin Beach Safety Division Chief

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), red tide is a harmful algal bloom that can cause problems for both humans and marine life.

“For people with severe or chronic respiratory conditions, such as emphysema or asthma, red tide can cause serious illness.”

FWC says red tide can affect the central nervous system of fish. The outbreak can also affect the seafood humans consume.

“Toxins can also accumulate in molluscan filter-feeders such as oysters and clams, which can lead to Neurotoxic Shellfish Poisoning in people who consume contaminated shellfish.”