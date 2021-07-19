Destin band ‘Morning Trips’ gains nationwide attention for music

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — “Morning Trips” is a local Florida band that has recently been making a big name for themselves.

Despite the past year not being the easiest one for the newly formed group they are making music that has reached people from all over the country.

Morning trips lead singer Brady Lynch along with the base player, Logan Clinkingbeard, lead guitarist James Amos, and lead drummer Noah Townsend are all from the Florida panhandle.

Each one bringing something new to the table through their viral music.

Clinkingbeard tells WKRG, “Brady is the leader. I try and come in and fill in any spots. Amos is the rock and then Noah is… well for a lack of a better term kind of saved the band.”

The band says they were just starting to make a name for themselves when the pandemic hit. They were in the process of booking more tours and filming new music videos which all came to halt due to COVID.

They tell me they were on the to progressing to a point, where they could actually see themselves becoming full-time musicians.

Being a newer group though they really depended on their live performances, but with that out of the picture… they say it forced them to get more creative.

Saying they actually think the pandemic helped them grow as a band.



“For us to figure out how to tie in our R&B influence tracks into our punk-influenced tracks was very important,” says Lynch. “I don’t think we would have been able to do that (before the Covid-19).”

Morning Trips newer song “Assault” has now reached over 100 thousand streams on Spotify…

For them, it’s never been about fame, but putting out good music.

“We would rather have 100 thousand people inboxing us telling us this song changed their life, says Lynch. “For us we aren’t going to be satisfied until I get to hand in a two-week notice at my job and say sorry I’m doing music full time.”

They just launched their new single and to hear more of their music, click here.