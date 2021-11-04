DeSantis issues executive order to suspend Destin city councilwoman

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron Desantis issued an executive order Thursday, Nov. 4, to immediately suspend Destin city councilman Prebble Ramswell.

Ramswell was arrested last month after a complaint was filed against her. The complaint alleged she conducted public business on her personal cell phone and she did not disclose those communications after a public records request was made to the City of Destin. During her arrest, Ramswell “horse-kicked” an investigator.

On Oct. 22, Ramswell was charged with felony battery of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor obstruction of service or execution of a search warrant.

Ramswell is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension. The suspension will last from Nov. 4 until another executive order is issued, or as otherwise provided by law.