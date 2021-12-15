DeSantis: Critical race theory is ‘crap,’ vows to fight it

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. In Florida, for the first time in modern history, there are more registered Republican voters than Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any of his Democratic challengers. And Republicans control virtually all of state government. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called critical race theory “crap” and says he’ll ask the Legislature to pass a bill banning it in his state’s schools.

DeSantis made his announcement Wednesday before a cheering crowd.

“In Florida, we are taking a stand against the state-sanctioned racism that is critical race theory,” DeSantis said. “We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other. We also have a responsibility to ensure that parents have the means to vindicate their rights when it comes to enforcing state standards. Finally, we must protect Florida workers against the hostile work environment that is created when large corporations force their employees to endure CRT-inspired ‘training’ and indoctrination.”

DeSantis says the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (W.O.K.E.) Act will give businesses, employees, children, and families tools to fight back against “woke indoctrination.” For more information about the Stop W.O.K.E. Act, click here.

The Florida Board of Education has already banned critical race theory in schools, but the governor wants to put it into law. He also wants to give employees the right to sue employers if they force the concept on them.

Black state Sen. Shevrin Jones said DeSantis is simply trying to whitewash 400 years of racism in American history.

Critical Race Theory was developed in the 1980s, but the academic concept has gained traction over the past two years following the murder of George Floyd and other high-profile killings of Black people.

According to Merriam-Webster, by definition, critical race theory is “a group of concepts (such as the idea that race is a sociological rather than biological designation, and that racism pervades society and is fostered and perpetuated by the legal system) used for examining the relationship between race and the laws and legal institutions of a country and especially the United States.”