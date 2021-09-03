DeSantis announces monoclonal antibody treatment site in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday the state will open a new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Escambia County at Bayview Community Center.

The site will open next week at the Bayview Community Center at 2001 East Lloyd Street in Pensacola.

DeSantis announced the new treatment site at a press conference, where he stood alongside others who have gotten the treatment and said it helped with the virus.

“It came apparent to us that too often the message was to people, ‘Hey, if you get COVID, just go home and hope you don’t get deathly ill,’” DeSantis said.

“Our view here is those days are over. If you’re somebody particularly in a high-risk category, who contracts COVID, you have the opportunity to get treatment with monoclonal antibodies, which has proven to be very effective.”

DeSantis said the treatment triggers an immune response and helps fight against the virus and fatal symptoms.

DeSantis said Florida has passed over 50,000 monoclonal treatments as of Friday across its 21 sites statewide. He said the treatment has helped lower hospitalizations.

As of Friday, there were 314 hospitalizations in Escambia County hospitals, which is down from a peak last Wednesday of 398, the most hospitalizations in one day since the pandemic began.

DeSantis it’s time people take action before it’s too late.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting patientportalfl.com. Walk-ups will also be accepted.