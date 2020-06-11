Florida deputy out for a beach walk discovers washed-up marijuana

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An unusual find along the beaches of Okaloosa Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that one of its law enforcement officers discovered packages of marijuana on the beach at Okaloosa Island.



Photo: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Here is how the post reads: “An off-duty law enforcement officer and his family out for a walk the evening of June 8th spotted the packages, which appeared to have been in the water for quite a while. The bundles washed ashore near Beach Access Six.”

No word on who is responsible for the marijuana.

