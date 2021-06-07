Deputies: Children’s director arrested in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a children’s director in Escambia County was arrested over the weekend.

37-year-old David Nims was identified as the one who placed surveillance cameras in one of the bathrooms at Calvary Baptist Church on Pine Forest Road. Nims serves as the children’s director at the church.

Nims is being charged with one count of video voyeurism by a person 18 or older, who is responsible for the welfare of a child younger than 16. This is a 2nd degree felony.

ECSO is continuing the investigation. If you think you may be a victim of Nims or know someone who may be, please call ECSO at 850-436-9620