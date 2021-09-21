Deputies won’t face charges for shooting death of Crestview park murder suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies will not face charges in the shooting death of a murder suspect who they say killed a man in a Crestview Park this summer.

A review by the Office of the State Attorney determined no criminal charges will be filed against Escambia County deputies in the shooting death of Johnny Kirk on Carrick Avenue in Pensacola in July.

On July 12, 2021, Johnny Kirk was shot by law enforcement on Carrick Avenue. Kirk was a suspect in a kidnapping in Walton County and a murder at a park in Crestview in Okaloosa County.

Law enforcement says Kirk kidnapped two 16-year-old girls in Walton County On Saturday, July 10 and forced them at gunpoint to drive him to a Crestview motel. Once in Crestview, he killed an 80-year-old man at 1:30 p.m. at Shoal River Wayside Park in Crestview and stole his truck. The truck was later found in Defuniak Springs.