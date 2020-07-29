Deputies stop ‘car-hopping’ scheme in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people have currently been charged in connection with a rash of car burglaries early this morning at a Destin Condominium Complex that included theft of a firearm.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Islanders Condominiums at 502 Gulf Shore

Drive around 4:30 Wednesday morning and saw multiple people begin to run and jump into a nearby Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle took off, with the driver running two stop signs at about 50 mph before stopping at 720 Gulf Shore Drive.

Deputies say one individual, jumped out and ran while the driver, identified as 15-year old Tremell

Gilbert, also of Fort Walton Beach, moved from the driver’s seat into the passenger seat. Inside the Tahoe were also 13-year old Keelee Christensen of Fort Walton Beach and 20-year old Jalen Taylor of Niceville.

Deputies were able to learn the group conspired to commit vehicle burglaries and Christensen, who

stole a gun from an unlocked car, told them she had been instructed to turn over any firearms to Gilbert.

Christensen, Taylor, and Gilbert are charged with being principals to armed vehicle burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

Gilbert’s charges also include fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and driving without a valid license.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.











