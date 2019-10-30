Deputies: Starving dog rescued during drug bust

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County deputies say they busted a drug dealer and found a starving dog when they served the warrant. Darquistiyan Deloach, 27, and Brittany Dixon, 24 were arrested Wednesday.

Deputies say the Escambia County Narcotics Unit with the assistance of the SWAT team served a search warrant at the 1400-block of North 48th Avenue. Deputies say they found more than 1,500 grams of pot, 2 guns and nearly $2,000 in cash.

They also found a starving dog. A pictures shows the dog chained up inside the house, skin and bones. What’s more disturbing, there appears to be a large bag of dog food, completely full next to the starving dog.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, “Darquistiyan Deloach was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell manufacture or deliver within 1000 feet of a convenience store, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, keeping a public nuisance structure of drug activity, animal cruelty, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany Dixon was arrested and charged with keeping a public nuisance structure of drug activity, animal cruelty, and resisting an officer without violence. “

