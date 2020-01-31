Deputies: Shalimar woman caught on home surveillance video punching, kicking child

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — A Shalimar woman is charged with aggravated child abuse after deputies say she was captured on home surveillance video repeatedly punching, kicking, shoving, and screaming at a girl under the age of 10.

33-year old Amy Lavandier was arrested Friday by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report says an investigator was able to review footage showing the alleged abuse.

According to the arrest report, Lavandier hit the child at least 15 times in the head, at least 10 times on the child’s body and at least nine times on the child’s face with a shoe. Lavandier also punched the child in the head, causing her to bounce off of a baby gate and against a wall, according to the arrest report.

The investigator was also on hand at a medical evaluation Friday that showed the young victim had suffered multiple abrasions, bruises, and contusions on her face, head, arms back, buttocks, neck and legs.

The report says Lavandier also told deputies she hit the girl with a belt during the roughly 20-minute long incident. The report says she did not black out or snap, but was intentionally hitting the child to “get her to behave.”

