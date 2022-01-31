NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A sex offender from Milton was arrested Jan. 21 after deputies say he was caught exposing himself in a Navarre Walmart parking lot two days after raping a woman.

Paul Powell, 60, is charged with two counts of sexual battery and indecent exposure.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported Powell exposed himself to her Jan. 21, while inside his van at the Walmart on Navarre Parkway.

During the investigation, it was determined Powell was a suspect in a rape case from two nights before. A rape victim’s suspect description matched Powell, according to investigators.

In that case, a 22-year-old woman says a man matching Powell’s description offered her a ride and she got in.

Deputies say during that ride, Powell turned down a dirt road in Navarre and offered the woman $100 for sex, but she refused.

The woman told deputies Powell later used a thin, braided cord as a ligature and his hands to choke her and threatened to kill her.

Deputies say the woman begged Powell to stop, but he didn’t. The woman accused Powell of raping her.

After she was let go, she went to a hospital and authorities were contacted.

During the investigation, Powell told deputies he was on probation after spending 20 years in a Mississippi prison for kidnapping and sexual battery.

Powell also has gone by the name Greg D. Peebles, Gregory Daniel Peebles, Aaren George Powell, Joe Powell, Paul Joe Powell and Thomas Frank Taylor.

Powell denied the allegations, deputies said. He remains in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond.