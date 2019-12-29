Deputies searching for teen wanted in Niceville-area shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured a Panama City man Saturday afternoon east of Niceville.

16-year old Richard Grice of 1489 Cat Mar Road has an active OCSO warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting of 22-year old Kelsey Siler. Siler is undergoing treatment for two gunshot wounds he suffered while a passenger in a car parked outside Grice’s address around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on Grice’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com., or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.

