Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old boy from Hurlburt Field

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding 15-year old Daren Stancil of Hurlburt Field, who was last seen at his Broadway Drive home on Sept. 28.

Stancil has red and black hair and was wearing a black hooded jacket, red and black pants, and Converse tennis shoes. If you have any information, on his whereabouts, contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or submit information to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

