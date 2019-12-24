Deputies search for suspects after home invasion in Escambia County

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are looking for two men after a reported home invasion in Escambia County, Florida.

It happened in the 200 block of Garfield Drive. The victim told deputies two black men were armed with guns and forced he/she into the residence. The victim told deputies one of the men hit him/her with a gun.

A 2007 Chevy Impala was stolen during the incident. Deputies are now searching for the suspects.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories