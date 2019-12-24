Deputies search for suspects after home invasion in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are looking for two men after a reported home invasion in Escambia County, Florida.

It happened in the 200 block of Garfield Drive. The victim told deputies two black men were armed with guns and forced he/she into the residence. The victim told deputies one of the men hit him/her with a gun.

A 2007 Chevy Impala was stolen during the incident. Deputies are now searching for the suspects.