Deputies search for missing 67-year-old Escambia County man last seen over a month ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 67-year-old man.
The sheriff’s office says Steven Eugene Sund was last seen on November 3, 2019. He was leaving the Publix located on University Blvd, wearing the clothes pictured below.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
