Deputies search for missing 67-year-old Escambia County man last seen over a month ago

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 67-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office says Steven Eugene Sund was last seen on November 3, 2019. He was leaving the Publix located on University Blvd, wearing the clothes pictured below.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories