Deputies say victim was robbed at gunpoint for over 6,000 in cash

ESCAMBIA, Fla. (WKRG)- Escambia County deputies say a victim was robbed for over 6,000 dollars in cash on West Lloyd and North T streets just after midnight Thursday. Deputies say the victim was robbed at gun point by two white men. The suspects left the scene on foot according to deputies. They went north on T street and then got into a dark colored car. The suspects fled the seen at a high rate of speed according to authorities. If you have any information please contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

