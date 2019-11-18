Deputies say three people were shot in drive by shooting over the weekend

Escambia County, Fla (WKRG)- Escambia County Deputies say three people were shot in what appears to be a drive-by shooting on Saturday night around 9 pm.

Deputies were called out to Webster Drive and found three gunshot victims. The victims were taken to a hospital and their condition is still unknown.

Deputies say the victims were alive when they were taken to the hospital. Deputies are investigating the shooting.

