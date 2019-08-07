Deputies say Escambia County man shot three people during home invasion

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several men have been arrested in an Escambia County home invasion that left two people shot, according to deputies. The arrest report says authorities arrived at a home on Gardenia Circle where there were two gun shot victims. The deputy first noticed the front glass door was shattered. The deputy entered the home and noticed a woman with a gunshot wound to her right arm. There was another man in the house that had been shot in his thigh. At first, the man told deputies the person who shot him was a black man who had a bandanna over his face. The same day, deputies got a call about a third gunshot victim at the hospital that was connected to a home invasion and robbery. The third gunshot victim was identified at Tequan Warren who was shot in the stomach. The woman who was shot told authorities she was lying in bed and she woke up to a black male holding a gun to her. The man shot her while she was in bed. The male victim told authorities he heard screaming and ran outside into the hallway and was shot. The man says he began to shoot back at the intruder.

A man named Jonathan Butler dropped off Warren at the hospital. Deputies wanted to speak with both men. In the arrest report, most of the statements from Butler and Warren are redacted. Deputies noted there were no bullet holes in Warren’s clothing, they determined he had changed the clothes he was wearing when he was shot prior to arriving at the hospital. Deputies say Warren was picked up by Butler and another woman. Deputies determined Warren was at the scene of the home invasion and was shot by the male victim. Warren was arrested along with four other people for being connected to the home invasion. The arrest report redacts a lot of the details.