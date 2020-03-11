Deputies say Escambia County caregiver neglected woman and left her covered in feces

Escambia County, Fla (WKRG)– Escambia County Deputies have arrested a caregiver they say left a woman covered in feces and dirt clothes.

Deputies arrested Sharon Cleveland after they say someone reported her to DCF. When investigators got to the home, they found the victim slumped over in a chair, unresponsive and covered in dried feces.

Authorities say the woman was suffering from stage 1 Scab because of the condition she was. The arrest report says the victim is 84-years-old and disabled. Deputies have charged Cleveland with neglect of an elderly or disabled adult without great bodily harm for failing to provide care.

