OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say one person has been transported to a local hospital and two are being questioned in connection to a shooting on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

The OCSO is investigating and additional details will be released as facts are ascertained. In the meantime, deputies say traffic in the westbound lanes of U.S. 98 near Destin West Condos is being rerouted. Expect delays.