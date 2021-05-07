UPDATE: ECSO say Two-year-old shot at apartment complex

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – UPDATE 5/7/2021 (10:31 AM) — ECSO says it was a two-year-old shot at an apartment complex Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office is holding a presser today at 2 p.m. on the case. WKRG News 5will update the story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY- A one-year-old has been shot at an apartment complex in Warrington, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO).

Deputies say it happened Friday morning inside a unit at the Pines at Warrington apartment complex on Navy Boulevard.

The condition of the baby who was shot is unknown.

This is a developing story, we have a reporter on the way to the scene.