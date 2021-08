SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Detectives in Santa Rosa County believe 40-year-old Joseph Michael Rollo drowned Sunday afternoon in Blackwater River.

EMS was first on the scene near Deaton Bridge around 1:45 pm on Aug. 22 and found Rollo unconscious.

Deputies do not suspect any foul play and believer Rollo accidentally fell in the water while on the river.

Detectives are waiting for autopsy results to rule out any health factors.