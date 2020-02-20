Deputies: Man stabbed by girlfriend with kitchen knife

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre woman was arrested Thursday after deputies say she stabbed her boyfriend in the stomach.

Santa Rosa County deputies say Cara Lynn Owens has been charged with aggravated battery involving domestic violence.

Deputies responded to the 7500 block of Blackjack Circle Thursday. When they got there, they found a man who had a stab wound to the abdomen.

He told deputies he had gotten into an argument about money with his live-in girlfriend when she stabbed him with a kitchen knife. When he tried to get away, Owens also allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm.

Owens got more kitchen knifes and began throwing them at the man as he continued to run away from her, according to deputies. One hit him in the back.

The victim’s wounds are not believed to be life threatening.

Owens has no bond pending her first court appearance.