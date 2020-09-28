Deputies looking for missing, endangered man in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man last seen on the 8400 block of Klondike Road around 9:00 a.m. Monday, September 28.

The sheriff’s office says 22-year-old Hunter Ryland Clem was wearing a black shirt and black pants. He is about 5 foot, 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He may be in need of medical attention, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information or see him, contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

LATEST STORIES: