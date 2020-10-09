Deputies looking for escaped inmate in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are assisting the Escambia County jail in locating an escaped inmate.
Deputies say Jeremy Daniel Pecotte, 28, was last seen at the 20 block of Bauer Road around 10:30 a.m. Pecotte was working with an Escambia County road crew.
The ECSO says he was wearing black boots and blue inmate scrubs with “ECRP” in white lettering.
If you have any information or see him, call 911.
