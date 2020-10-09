Deputies looking for escaped inmate in Escambia County

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are assisting the Escambia County jail in locating an escaped inmate.

Deputies say Jeremy Daniel Pecotte, 28, was last seen at the 20 block of Bauer Road around 10:30 a.m. Pecotte was working with an Escambia County road crew.

The ECSO says he was wearing black boots and blue inmate scrubs with “ECRP” in white lettering.

If you have any information or see him, call 911.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories