Deputies looking for 13-year-old runaway girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 13-year-old Auhndrea Nicole Bivins.

Bivins was last seen on Friday, April 23, in the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue. She is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, and has braided hair with black and light brown braids and one blonde braid. She was last seen wearing a black Air Jordan hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and pink shoes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts or see her, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.