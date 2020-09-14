Deputies investigating infant death in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant in Pensacola.

The ECSO says deputies were called out to Oak Grove Mobile Home Park on Border Street around 7:30 a.m. for a 3-month-old baby who was in cardiac arrest.

Deputies say the baby was taken to the hospital and later died.

The ECSO did not release any additional information at this time due to its ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated with any new information.

