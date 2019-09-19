Deputies investigating gas station armed robbery

CINCO BAYOU, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an armed robbery Thursday morning at a Cinco Bayou gas station.

Deputies were called to the Shell Station at 168 Eglin Parkway at about 7:20 a.m. after a man entered and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. He may have left the scene in a gray truck. The robber’s initial description is a tan white male with shoulder-length blonde hair, wearing a neon green shirt, shorts, and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-Tips, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips Mobile application

