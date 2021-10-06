Adopt Me

Deputies give Escambia County K-9s a ‘purrfect’ retirement party

Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — K-9 Nero and K-9 Axel with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed their last day of work today.

These two crime-fighting pups enjoyed their pet-friendly cakes and jars of treats with their comrades at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons sends his heartfelt thanks to the two dogs for their many years of hard work at the sheriff’s office.

Among K-9 Axel’s achievements is tracking down a person who stole a truck and committed a hit and run in Okaloosa County in 2019. In that case, the suspect tried to escape between the ceiling and walls of a storage unit, but he was no match for Axel.

