Deputies catch burglars who stole military medal from Destin home

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Quick work from Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman who were caught burglarizing a home in Destin. Among the stolen items the pair were caught with was a military medal.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) posted on Facebook Tuesday, saying “Good work by deputies in Destin to capture two people after a burglary in progress call at a home on Beach Street.”

OCSO said the man and woman were caught in the act and charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and theft.

