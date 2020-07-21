Deputies arrest Milton woman accused of throwing baby on tile floor

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton woman accused of throwing a baby on tile flooring has been arrested.

Heidi Burchinal, 26, was charged with child cruelty without great bodily harm.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Burchinal and her boyfriend were drinking alcohol Monday night. Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Burchinal’s boyfriend told deputies the baby woke up crying, so he fed her. The man told deputies Burchinal woke up and started acting “crazy,” the report said.

Burchinal is accused in the report of picking up the baby, saying “I can’t take this anymore,” referring to the baby girl’s crying, and then throwing her on the floor.

Deputies say Burchinal appeared intoxicated when they arrived.

Burchinal was booked into the Santa Rosa County jail early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the baby did not appear to have any physical injuries.

