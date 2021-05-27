Deputies arrest man in teen’s homicide, looking for second suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of two men wanted in connection to a December homicide.

The ECSO says Isaiah Markeis Sims, 18, has been arrested for a Dec. 29 homicide, which happened on the 30 block of Patton Drive. Sixteen-year-old Jeffrey Kennell Jr. was shot near Forrest Creek Apartments. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies are still looking for 20-year-old Trenton Dominic Capri Newkirk, who is also wanted for the homicide. Newkirk is considered armed and dangerous, according to the ECSO.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.