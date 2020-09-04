Deputies arrest man for trespassing on school bus in Santa Rosa County

UPDATE (1:29 PM) — The Director of Safety at Santa Rosa County Florida School District, Daniel Hahn said the school bus was that of S.S. Dixon Primary with first and second graders onboard.

He says the students were not at all in danger and the situation was handled briskly.

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old man was arrested in Santa Rosa County for trespassing on school bus Friday, say deputies.

Deputies were called to the area of Hamilton Bridge Road and Parkway Drive for a suspicious person, identified as Camara Ford of Pace, attempting to enter an occupied school bus at 7:40 AM.

According to deputies, the unusual man was quickly located with his hands tucked into his pants. Multiple verbal commands were given to show his hands but the suspect refused to comply.

Due to the suspect’s odd behavior and the possibility of him having a gun, deputies decided to utilize a Taser to gain compliance.

After the taser was deployed, the suspect was apprehended. Deputies say he was charged with the following:

· Trespassing on school property

· Resisting and obstructing

