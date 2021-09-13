Deputies arrest Destin man for shooting at neighbors house from 2nd story window

(COURTESY: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said in a news release Orlando Burleigh, 51, of Destin, admitted to shooting his rifle at a house across the street.

No one was home Monday morning at the time of the shooting just after 9:00 a.m. The house on Swan Lake Road sustained visible damage from the bullets.

Burleigh told OCSO he fired three rounds from his bedroom upstairs off of Whippoorwill Lane. Burleigh told deputies he was firing shots at someone he believed to have previously shot at him.

Burleigh is charged with shooting into an unoccupied dwelling and discharging a firearm in public or on residential property.

