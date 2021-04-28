Debit and credit cards stolen and used around Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says those pictured below are wanted for a case of stolen debit and credit cards around Pensacola.

ECSO says cards were stolen from a vehicle at Tarklin State Park on April 13. The cards then used that day at a retail location on Blue Angels Parkway.

Later the same day, ECSO says cards were taken from another vehicle at Pensacola Beach. Those cards used at a retail store on Gulf Breeze Parkway.

If you have any information about the people pictured above, call 850-433-STOP or 850-436-9620.

