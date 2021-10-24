Deadly shooting overnight Fort Walton Beach

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A deadly shooting occurred overnight Sunday morning in Fort Walton Beach.

Around 4:10 a.m. on Oct. 24 FWB Police officers responded to Eglin Parkway SE and First Streat SE in reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, Tykeis D. Noland, 20, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Noland was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

FWBPD is currently investigating and is asking anyone who has any information to call them at 850-833-9548.