Deadly home invasion reported in NW Florida

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office is working a death investigation Wednesday morning in Fort Walton Beach.
One person is dead following an apparent home invasion robbery attempt at a residence on Culp Avenue near Fort Walton Beach.OCSO Facebook Page
A 9-1-1 call came in around 11:50 last night of someone trying to enter a home. Callers reported hearing gunfire and a man’s body was found a short time later.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and processing the crime scene.
Additional information will be released as developments warrant.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.651.TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.
