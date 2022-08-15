PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a deadly hit and run on the Bayou Texar Bridge.

According to Pensacola Police, officers were called to the bridge on Monday, August 15, at around 3:30 a.m. and found a male dead at the location. Police did not give the person’s name or age.

The bridge was closed in both directions as police investigated the death.

No vehicle description was released.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to call Pensacola Police at (850) 435-1945.