DCF removes five children from “filthy” home; three arrested

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office found a home on Brackin Street in deplorable condition with five children living there and and two others were charged after they found methamphetamine inside an RV on the property.

Devon Boles, Elizabeth Edge and Chelsea Howell were arrested Thursday and taken to the Okaloosa County Jail.

Howell is charged with five counts of child neglect. The RV resident, Edge, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, failing to report child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boles is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies found five children who didn’t appear to have been bathed recently, trash in every room, dirty clothing on the floor, roaches, fecal matter smeared on an appliance, rat droppings in the kitchen and rotten food throughout the kitchen.

“A pungent and acrid aroma filled the home indicating that the filthy conditions listed above are not a recent phenomenon,” according to the arrest report.

Inside the RV near the home was methamphetamine in multiple locations, glass smoking devices and digital scales, according to deputies.