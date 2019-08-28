Day three of Ashley McArthur trial continues with interrogation video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Day three of the trial of Ashley McArthur continued with the state showing jurors her interrogation video. In the video, McArthur described her relationship with Taylor Wright to authorities. She told police Wright was hiding large amounts of money and trying to get her son back.

McArthur says Wright was going from bank to bank trying to cash large cashier’s checks. Wright allegedly asked to get the money McArthur owed her, but McArthur said she was busy. McArthur told investigators Wright seemed to have her life together, so she did not think anyone harmed her, she was just off doing what she does.

