Daughter organizes one-year anniversary after NAS Pensacola terrorist attack

December 6th will mark the one-year anniversary of the NAS Pensacola terrorist attack where three died and eight more were injured.

It was a tragedy that will have an everlasting effect on the Pensacola community.

Desire Patterson’s mother was one of the victims who was injured during the 2019 attack and she’s making sure no one is forgotten on the one year anniversary.

Patterson tells WKRG, “Just over this time and process of going through this year alone and this year long journey and figuring life back out.”

She says it has been an emotional journey ever since.

Airman Mohammad Haitham, Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters were all killed, but many others were also affected on that day. Patterson says she hasn’t stopped thinking about that day either.

“Because you didn’t know what was going on,” says Patterson. “You were waiting on phone calls and waiting if people were ok.”

Knowing how hard that day was for her, Patterson wanted to do something for everyone that was impacted by that day.

“I wanted to organize this to honor and remember those that were affected by that day. My mom unfortunately was one of those that were severely injured and a lot of those people have been forgotten and make sure we remember those,” says Patterson.

Her goal is to give everyone a little bit of hope and peace of mind.

“Hopefully some closure throughout all of this and this is what this event is for—for some hope and closure for not only us and myself but the community of Pensacola,” says Patterson.

The vigil will be held at the Blue Wahoos Stadium at 6 pm on December 6th. Everyone is welcomed and they will be taking all the safety precautions needed. For more information, click here.

