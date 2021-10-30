‘Dash and Vax’ event to be held in Escambia County

The history of Halloween can be traced back to an ancient Celtic festival that often took place on the day when spirits and ghosts were believed to roam freely.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The “Vax & Dash — Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat Edition” will be held today in Pensacola.

The event will serve as both a trunk-or-treat event for kids and a vaccine event for those ages 12 and up, according to a website post from Escambia County.

Here is some important information about the event:

Participants can dress in a family-friendly costume, but it is not required.

Treat distribution is for children only.

Vaccination participants 18 and older will be required to show photo ID.

This is a primary series vaccination event only. Booster shots will not be administered.

Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not attend this event or receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event is also giving a $25 gift card and a Halloween goodie bag to the first 100 people who receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the event, according to the post.

The event will be held on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Brownsville Community Center at 3200 W. DeSoto St. in Pensacola, according to the post.