‘Dash and Vax’ event to be held in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The “Vax & Dash — Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat Edition” will be held today in Pensacola.
The event will serve as both a trunk-or-treat event for kids and a vaccine event for those ages 12 and up, according to a website post from Escambia County.
Here is some important information about the event:
- Participants can dress in a family-friendly costume, but it is not required.
- Treat distribution is for children only.
- Vaccination participants 18 and older will be required to show photo ID.
- This is a primary series vaccination event only. Booster shots will not be administered.
- Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not attend this event or receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The event is also giving a $25 gift card and a Halloween goodie bag to the first 100 people who receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the event, according to the post.
The event will be held on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Brownsville Community Center at 3200 W. DeSoto St. in Pensacola, according to the post.