5 Mile Swamp Fire, Hurst Hammock Fire 65% Contained

Unedited press release from Florida Forest Service

MILTON, Fla. – Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters continued increasing and reinforcing fire containment lines and mopping up hot spots today. The 5 Mile Swamp Fire is now 2206 acres and 65% contained. The Hurst Hammock Fire is now mapped at 1337 acres and 65% contained.

5 Mile Swamp Fire:

Crews were focusing on mopping-up hot spots in residential areas and on roadways as well as monitoring the containment lines today. Minimal fire behavior with some creeping and smoldering was observed. A strike team of engines out of Tallahassee from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is now in place conducting mop up operations to minimize smoke impacts to surrounding neighborhoods such as Robinson Point and Garcon Point. There are 117 personnel assigned to this fire.

Tomorrow crews will continue to patrol, mop up hot spots, and monitor smoke impacts.

Hurst Hammock Fire:

There was an increase in fire activity on the southwest area of the fire today threatening several homes in the Hurst Landing area. Crews on scene quickly responded with dozers and quickly contained the spot fire to only 1 acre. Air resources were monitoring fire activity on both fires throughout the day today. There are 86 personnel assigned to this fire.

Tomorrow crews will continue mop up operations on hot spots. They will also assess possible fuel reduction activities such as mowing vegetation near the eastern perimeter of the fire to reduce the potential for the further spread of fire.

Weather predictions for tomorrow are calling for relative humidity near 35%. Winds will be northeast in the morning at 5-6 mph and southwest in the evening at 6 mph. There is no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FDACS.gov/FLForestService.

LATEST STORIES: