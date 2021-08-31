D Street closing at West Cervantes Street for three days as part of pedestrian safety improvement project

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — D Street will be closed at West Cervantes Street at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, for drainage work. The road will be closed for about three days.

Drivers can use adjacent side streets to access West Cervantes Street.



The work is part of a $7 million construction project to improve pedestrian safety along a 2.2-mile section of West Cervantes Street, from Dominguez Street to A Street. Planned improvements include constructing seven lighted midblock crosswalks, ADA-compliant ramps, and a wider multiuse path. New traffic signals will be added at four intersections and existing signals will be enhanced with upgraded pedestrian features.

The work is expected to be completed in early 2022. Updates on the project can be found here. Questions can be emailed to info@cervantesstreet.com.