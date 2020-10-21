Cyclist dies after crash on HWY 98, FHP searching for driver

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a bicyclist died after a crash Tuesday on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach.

FHP says around 7:00 pm a car and a bicyclist collided just west of Don Bishop Road. The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

FHP says the suspect vehicle may have white transfer paint, front right corner, or right-side damage. If you have any information regarding this traffic crash please call *347 or *FHP

